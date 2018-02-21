Former Eastern Niagara Hospital employee sentenced to 15 years in prison

Related Coverage Patient sues Eastern Niagara Hospital and former employee for negligence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former Eastern Niagara Hospital employee at the center of a new lawsuit claiming he had an unwanted relationship with a patient will spend the next 15 years in prison on unrelated charges of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and cyberstalking.

Timothy Laubacker, 26, was sentenced in a federal courtroom Wednesday morning.

During the sentencing, the prosecution laid out the disturbing details of Laubacker’s interactions with several victims, during which he demanded they send him sexually explicit photos by threatening to release other explicit photos he had obtained of them.

Some of the victims in the federal case were Laubacker’s former classmates, of whom he had photos from when they were teenagers.

Two other victims in the federal case were teenagers with whom Laubacker worked at Eastern Niagara Hospital before he was fired in December 2015.

Prosecutors say Laubacker sat across the table from these teenagers who were at the hospital receiving mental health treatment and gained their trust, only to turn around and use the information he got from them against them, as he tried to get them to send him explicit materials over the internet. In some cases, he used a false name for a Facebook account to contact his victims.

“You’ve done some horrible, horrible things, and you’ve hurt people,” said Hon. Lawrence Vilardo during Wednesday morning’s sentencing.

“It happened over and over,” he added.

Addressing the court, Laubacker claimed he had developed an addiction to internet pornography, and insisted he never tried to have a relationship with any of the victims.

But, in a separate civil lawsuit that was recently filed, a young woman claims Laubacker initiated an unwanted, abusive, illegal relationship with her while she was a patient at Eastern Niagara Hospital in 2015. She was a minor at the time.

The lawsuit against the hospital and Laubacker insists the hospital should have known Laubacker was a threat to the patients, claiming that prior to the victim being admitted, Laubacker had engaged in similar conduct with at least one other patient who was a minor. The victim’s lawsuit says Laubacker and the hospital “owed a duty of reasonable care” but they broke that, causing the girl to fear for her own safety.

The victim is suing Laubacker and the hospital for full compensation for her injuries and damages, among other things.

Laubacker will have to sort out his next steps for the civil suit from behind bars. He was sentenced to 180 months in prison Wednesday.

He was also sentenced to a lifetime of post release supervision, that also requires him to register as a sex offender.