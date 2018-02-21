Friends trying to buy hit-and-run victim new wheelchair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is still recovering after he was stuck by a vehicle Friday night in the Town of Tonawanda. Police are still searching for the driver.

They say Kevin Sheridan, 56, was in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit. Sheridan’s friends say that wheelchair was destroyed. They’re trying to get him a new one.

Town of Tonawanda Police say they’re still collecting and reviewing security video from places near the Vulcan Street crash site, hoping to get a vehicle description of the car that hit Sheridan and took off.

Ronald Dickman, Sheridan’s friend, is also busy.

“Right now, I’m just trying to get him a wheelchair so he can be mobile,” Dickman said.

Dickman told News 4 he’s known Sheridan since 1978.

“He’s been like my brother ever since I’ve known him,” said Dickman.

They both grew up in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood, and reconnected after Sheridan went to the hospital Friday. He was still at ECMC Wednesday recovering from head and chest injuries.

“He wants to get back to doing everything he did every day,” said Dickman.

But before Sheridan can do that, Dickman says he needs a new wheelchair, because his old one was wrecked in the crash. Dickman and his wife set up a GoFundMe page to help out.

“I wish I could afford one myself,” Dickman said. “I would go buy it immediately. Unfortunately I can’t. Hopefully we can try to get some people together and maybe we could donate and get him one.”