Gorges reflects on season, career with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Josh Gorges joined Brian Gionta in Buffalo, the goal was to provide stability, leadership and help guide the franchise back to respectability.

His first year with the Blue & Gold, the team finished last in the Atlantic and drafted Jack Eichel with the No. 2 overall pick.

A year later, the Sabres reached 35 wins, but still missed playoffs.  It was the same the year after, which by most estimation, included a step back as a team.

This year with renewed hope with Jason Botterill as general manager and Phil Housley as head coach, the Sabres are once again at the bottom of the standings and contending for the top pick in the draft — a far cry from expectations when the season started in October.

“I think the situation we’re in as a group and where we stand, there is probably too much time to think about what has happened up to this point,” Gorges said.

Even with a revamped blueline that’s struggled throughout the year, the 33-year-old has been a healthy scratch routinely and suited up for only 26 games.

Playing out the final year of his contract, the defenseman knows his time in the Queen City could be coming to a close with the trade deadline fast approaching.

“Whether it be this year or in year’s past. When I first got here, we had a goal in mind to take a step forward and help this franchise reach the playoffs,” he said.  “It’s disappointing to sit here and think we haven’t been able to achieve that and it feels like you’ve failed. That’s not easy to swallow.”

