Hamburg couple holds gender reveal party aboard United flight to Chicago

(WIVB) – A Hamburg couple found out the gender of their new baby on Wednesday- at 30,000 ft.

Nick Accordino reached out to United Airlines prior to his Wednesday flight to Chicago from Buffalo with his expectant wife, Jaime to plan a surprise, in-flight gender reveal party.

United Airlines staff decorated the gate with balloons and a sign that said “Which will it be?” After the flight took off and the seatbelt light was turned off, the flight attendant made an announcement as every customer unwrapped decorative wands, revealing pink ribbons and the gender of the baby- it’s a girl.

The crew passed also out pink cookies.

“I was completely surprised- it was a surprise for me,” Jaime said.