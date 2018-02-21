Is McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce returning?

(WIVB) – Could McDonald’s Szechuan sauce be making a comeback?
The fast food chain suggested that it will be answering that question, as well as what happened to the fan favorite in a cryptic Twitter post on Wednesday.
“On 2/22, we announce where/when Szechuan Sauce will return”, the post said.
The sauce was a limited-edition menu item released alongside Disney’s “Mulan”. It hasn’t been a regular menu item since 1998.
The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon “Rick and Morty”. In October, McDonald’s released the sauce for one day, prompting lines.