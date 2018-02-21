Is McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce returning?

(WIVB) – Could McDonald’s Szechuan sauce be making a comeback?

The fast food chain suggested that it will be answering that question, as well as what happened to the fan favorite in a cryptic Twitter post on Wednesday.

“On 2/22, we announce where/when Szechuan Sauce will return”, the post said.

The sauce was a limited-edition menu item released alongside Disney’s “Mulan”. It hasn’t been a regular menu item since 1998.

The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon “Rick and Morty”. In October, McDonald’s released the sauce for one day, prompting lines.

We heard you and have been working tirelessly to bring back The Sauce. On 2/22, we announce when/where Szechuan Sauce will return, but also answer the burning question: “What happened to The Sauce?!” To find out, visit https://t.co/Gcrq5kM71E or download the podcast series. pic.twitter.com/ezHbAqL82i — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 20, 2018