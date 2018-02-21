Kingsmen trial begins in federal court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 2014 killing of two Kingsmen Motorcycle Club members has led to a federal conspiracy, weapons, drugs, and racketeering case.

Andre Jenkins of the club’s Florida chapter shot and killed local club members Paul Maue and Daniel ‘DJ’ Szymanski outside the Kingsmen’s North Tonawanda club house.

He’s serving life without parole for the killings, but prosecutors say he’s not the only one to blame.

A 72 page federal indictment claims Kingsmen national president David Pirk ordered the murders by club enforcer Jenkins by telling him to “take care of it.”

The indictment names 16 people altogether, both club leaders and members.

The Kingsmen Motorcycle Club started in Lockport in the late 50s and later expanded to other states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

On day one of the trial, the prosecution claimed under Pirk, the club aimed to become a “1 percent club,” by becoming known for crime and violence.

Wednesday, the defense painted a different picture of both Pirk and Timothy Enix, a regional president.

On top of a conspiracy charge Enix is facing weapons and drug charges, however he is not charged with the 2014 murders.

The government says it was Enix who maintained the club’s South Buffalo property to sell drugs out of; the defense said Enix just kept the lights on.

Defense attorney Terry Connors said in court Wednesday “There’s not a slice of forensic evidence that ties Tim Enix to any of the charges against him. Not a slice.”

Several former members are expected to testify against club leaders in the coming weeks.