BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WIVB) — A graduate of Nardin Academy was killed in Maryland last week.

Ashley Dickinson, 34, graduated from the Buffalo school in 2001. CBS contributors WJZ say she and another person, identified as Joshua Frazier, 29, were found dead in a running vehicle this past Thursday.

Officials ruled their deaths as “homicide by gunshot wounds,” according to WJZ.