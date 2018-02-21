Part-time photographer from Rochester charged with receiving, possessing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester truck driver and photographer has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography via criminal complaint.

If convicted of the charges, Richard Wolfe, 60, of Rochester, would face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40, and a $250,000 fine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, a Canadian law enforcement agency executed a search warrant involving a mobile chatting application in March 2016.

Between April 2, 2016, and April 7, 2016, a user with the account name “rickyraz15” used the app to share 331 messages of child pornography.

The account was traced to Wolfe in Rochester. Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo executed a search warrant at Wolfe’s Legran Road residence on Oct. 31. Special agents seized multiple electronic devices including a laptop, two cameras, and a camcorder. Agents discovered a desktop computer that appeared to have been destroyed with a sledgehammer while searching the garage.

A lockbox was discovered in the closet of an upstairs bedroom. HSI gained entry to the lockbox and found approximately 80 CD’S and an external hard drive. A forensic preview of the external hard drive found several images and videos of child pornography. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors engaged in sexual situations.

On the same day, HSI Buffalo executed a second federal search warrant for the defendant’s cell phone, which revealed that the phone had been reset to factory settings.

A forensic examination of the items seized from the defendant is currently pending, but to date, over 2030 images and videos containing child pornography have been recovered.

Wolfe, a full-time truck driver, also works as a part-time professional photographer who has taken pictures of minors.

Members of the public who have specific information related to this case are urged to contact the HSI Buffalo Office at 716-464-5931.

Wolfe made an initial appearance Wednesday morning and was released on conditions.