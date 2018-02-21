Sabres focused on Detroit, not trade deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After holding their last practice at HABRORCENTER before a road trip to Detroit and Washington, inside the locker room, with bags packs and plenty of questions about who will still be wearing a Sabres sweater by 3 p.m. on Monday, there isn’t a lot of focus on the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

“Monday is a long way away right now,” Sam Reinhart said. “We have three important games coming up that we progress as a team and an organization.”

“It’s been talked about and documented. It’s unfortunate but it’s the situation we’re in,” added winger Evander Kane. “I’m not thinking about it too much. I’m focusing on the games we have left before the deadline and we’ll deal with the move when it happens.”

But, the rumors are inescapable, especially in the digital age with social media.

“Every five seconds refreshing, refreshing, refreshing and refreshing,” Kane joked when asked how much he pays attention to what’s on Twitter. “I love the hockey critics especially the guys with the fake profiles – what are they called? Bots now? I love it. It’s just great. Just criticizing my play what I’m doing. It’s awesome. I refresh. I try to stay up to date.”

But even for the 26-year-old, who has more than 217,000 followers and follows just 90 on Twitter, he knows there’s a cautionary tale to believing everything that’s tweeted out in 280 characters or less.

“I think Pierre LeBrun and (Darren Dreger), they sent those friendly reminders that there are going to be some fake profiles out there,” added Kane. “I think I’ve seen a few and I’m like ‘oh, I guess I’ll find out on social media.’ Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on.”

Evander Kane had some fun after practice with social media and how much he pays attention to the rumors that are out there @news4buffalo #Sabres #NHLTradeDeadline #TradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/5UJJr3Rgl3 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) February 21, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Do I spend all day looking at it? Absolutely not. I know guys that have found out via social media before anybody else knows. We’ll see what happens. I’ll focus on Detroit and Washington coming up here and I’m looking forward to the road trip with the boys here.”