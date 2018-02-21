Ted’s celebrates 91 years with 91 cent hot dogs

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Customers are lining up at Ted’s locations around Western New York Wednesday to take advantage of a big discount on their favorite hot dogs.

To celebrate Ted’s 91st anniversary, hot dogs are just 91 cents, before tax. Normally, Ted’s hot dogs are $3.25/each.

“I live for this day,” said Tricia Haubrich, a manager of the Ted’s on Sheridan in the Town of Tonawanda as she tended to dozens of hot dogs on the grill. “It’s our busiest day of the year. We love it.”

Haubrich says Ted’s has offered discounts like this for years, usually with the anniversary celebration coinciding with school break so they can have all employees on deck to help.

For many of the people who braved the rain to stand in line for lunch Ted’s this year, the savings is only part of the draw.

“My mother, Ruth, she would have been 91 in February just like the anniversary here, and her favorite food was a Ted’s hot dog, so we spent a lot of time going to Ted’s,” said one customer, Jim Farino, who was sitting down for lunch with his grandsons.

Peter Liaros, whose father founded Ted’s in 1927, says this discount day is his family’s way of saying thanks to loyal customers who have kept the business going strong for so many years.

“It’s hectic. It’s crazy, to have this one day and have people stand in line for 45 minutes or an hour is kind of insane, but God bless them,” Liaros said.

“I think they come here mostly for seeing the crowd,” he added.

Whatever their reason for coming in, it’s clear Ted’s customers can’t get enough of their favorite franks. “We had our hot dogs for breakfast and some for lunch,” said Tangie Luchey, who started standing in line before Ted’s even opened for the day.

The Ted’s crews will keep serving up their famous hot dogs well past the usual dinner rush, too. All Ted’s locations are set to close at their normal times Thursday night, but reps say they’ll serve anyone who makes it inside the building before the doors are locked.