The Latest: Slalom shock as favorite Hirscher skis out

CORRECTS IDENTITY AND HIS POSITION IN THE CURLING FEDERATION Russian Curling Federation senior vice-president Andrei Sozin speaks to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Sozin says someone could have spiked Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky's food or drink because he tested clean less than a month ago. An IOC spokesman says Krushelnitsky has failed a doping test, which could hurt Russia's chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Marcel Hirscher’s quest for a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics is over.

The 28-year-old Austrian star was the big favorite in slalom, his specialty, but he skied out early in the opening run on Thursday.

Hirscher looked ill at ease on a course where the gates were set by an Austrian team coach.

He started immediately after his biggest rival, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, set a fast target of 47.72 seconds.

Hirscher already won the giant slalom and Alpine combined titles.

8:25 a.m.

Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles along with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Russian Curling Federation spokesperson Valentina Parinova tells state TV channel Russia 1 that ”we have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back.”

The secretary general for the Court of Arbitration for Sport says a hearing in Krushelnitsky’s case is still scheduled for 2 p.m. despite the Russian statements.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

