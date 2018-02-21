Tops filing for bankruptcy

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frank Curci, the CEO of Tops Friendly Markets, says that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Today, Tops Markets has taken an important step to better position our business for long-term success,” Curci wrote. “We are pursuing a voluntary financial restructuring that will help make us a stronger competitor.  All of our stores are open, with no impact on daily operations.  Just as we have for 56 years, Tops Markets is as focused as ever on serving our communities and providing our customers with an exceptional shopping experience.”

Tops’ headquarters is in Williamsville.

VIDEO | Hear what local economist Fred Floss has to say about the potential impacts of the bankruptcy.

