Totally Buffalo partnering with Buffalo City Mission to collect boots for people in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Community Outreach Manager at Buffalo City Mission says on an average day a homeless person spends about 5 hours walking, and this time of year there’s a big need for boots.

“Can you imagine, how else would they get anywhere? So they need to walk. So that pair of boots or that pair of shoes in the summer time gets worn out very quickly,” said Sue Cervi, Buffalo City Mission Volunteer Manager and Community Outreach.

Cervi says about 6,000 people in our community are homeless, and at least 83% are families and 25% are children. She says many of those people don’t own a decent pair of boots.

“It’s really sad to think about kids not having warm boots or warm shoes to wear so that was really something that got into my head,” said Mary-Friona Celani, Totally Buffalo Founder.

The Buffalo City Mission depends on donations to meet the needs of the hundreds of people who come through their doors. Totally Buffalo blog founder Mary-Friona Celani felt compelled to do something when she saw the call for help online.

“I decided to put the word out and I got a great response so then I made it sort of a formal thing and I called up some friends who own businesses and they agreed to put the barrels in their shops,” said Celani.

Boots are being collected for the City Mission in barrels at different locations throughout Western New York until this Sunday.

“Winter warm boots are extremely helpful for men, women especially and children,” said Cervi.

“They just need an opportunity to turn things around and sometimes these boots are used on men and women who are going out and getting a new job and turning their lives around,” said Celani.

Drop off locations where you can donate boots:

Buffalo RiverWorks

359 Ganson Street, Buffalo

Rolly Pollies (all 3 locations)

4058 N Buffalo Rd, Orchard Park, 9630 Transit Rd #100, East Amherst, 1669 Hertel Ave, Buffalo.

Pink Martini Gift Shop

2445 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island

Merle Norman Cosmetics

2101 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

The Perfect Gift Boutique

6000 Goodrich Rd, Clarence Center

For more information about Totally Buffalo, go to: http://www.totallybuffalo.com