UB partners with Lyft for rides during athletics season

FILE - This Monday, May 16, 2016, file photo shows a smartphone displaying the Lyft app, in Detroit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo has partnered with Lyft for rides during the 2018 athletics season.

The ride-sharing service will be available for all athletic events at UB’s Alumni Arena.

“We are proud to join the University at Buffalo community,” Derek Wedgeworth, Market Manager of Lyft Upstate NY, said. “Bulls fans carry a proud tradition in the Mid-American Conference. We are committed to do our part by providing safe and reliable transportation that adds to the game-day experience.”

During the days of events, there will be dedicated drop-off and pick-up locations.

UB and Lyft will run a number of incentive programs and giveaways related to the ride-sharing service at various points through the year.

New users of the Lyft app can receive $20 in free ride credit when downloading it using the promo code “GOBUFF.”

