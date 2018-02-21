Vandalized billboard sign read ‘Kill the NRA’

CNN Published:
(Photo: NRA on Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) – A billboard company has taken down a vandalized sign that read “Kill the NRA.”

Drivers along I-65 in Louisville have been seeing the sign since Friday.

Outfront Media, which owns the sign, says it was vandalized and it’s in the process of taking it down.

The billboard also said in smaller letters, “Resist 45”, referring to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the National Rifle Associated posted a picture of the sign with a caption that read, “To all American gun owners, this is a wake up call. They’re coming after us.”

This story was originally posted by CNN.

