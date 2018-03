BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Boat Show starts Wednesday.

Hundreds of boats will be on display, including cruisers, pontoon boats, fishing boats and personal watercraft.

The event runs through Sunday at the ADPRO Sports Fieldhouse in Orchard Park.

New this year, each person who attends can enter to win a pair of Buffalo Bills season tickets.

