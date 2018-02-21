Western New York schools learn trauma prevention through: “Stop the Bleed”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One ECMC nurse is making it her duty to save as many lives as possible, if an active shooting happened in Western New York.
Last year showed you how First Responders in Western New York took on “Stop the Bleede” Training. Now, those teachings are spreading into our schools.
The familiar sights from Florida of another deadly school shooting rips through the hearts of ECMC nurses like Beth Moses.
“Stop the Bleed” is a movement that shows people how to stop excessive bleeding through a tourniquet or by applying dressings in case of an emergency.
Now, Moses’ training is in high demand.
Moses is a Trauma Injury/Education Coordinator at ECMC. Moses said, “If they have life threatening bleeding, it takes ten seconds to stop the problem and save their life.”
You can buy a tourniquet kit for about $30 dollars.