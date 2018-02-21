WNY native to ski in Olympics this week

The Associated Press/News 4 Staff Published:
(Photo courtesy of Mangan's family)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP/WIVB) — Alpine Skier and western New York Tricia Mangan will be competing in the Olympics this week.

Mangan is a 20-year-old from Derby who finished 19th in a World Cup combined event at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, this month.

She will be competing in an Alpine Team racing event this Friday at 9 p.m., or 11 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced that Mangan joined the roster after Jackie Wiles was ruled out of what would have been her second Winter Games because of a knee injury.

Wiles was hurt during a World Cup downhill in Germany on Saturday.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s