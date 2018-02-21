WNY native to ski in Olympics this week

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP/WIVB) — Alpine Skier and western New York Tricia Mangan will be competing in the Olympics this week.

Mangan is a 20-year-old from Derby who finished 19th in a World Cup combined event at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, this month.

She will be competing in an Alpine Team racing event this Friday at 9 p.m., or 11 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced that Mangan joined the roster after Jackie Wiles was ruled out of what would have been her second Winter Games because of a knee injury.

Wiles was hurt during a World Cup downhill in Germany on Saturday.