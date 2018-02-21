WNY students rally in Clarence to end gun violence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think a lot of us felt powerless after what happened in Parkland,” said Andy Kowalszyk, Clarence high school senior.

But instead of letting that powerless feeling linger, dozens of high school students here in Western New York are taking a stand.

Students chanted, “Not one more, not one more.”

Students are making their voices heard following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“It’s just heartbreaking and it’s all due to something that we can easily prevent so I think that’s the most painful part of it,” said Elena Lopez, Clarence high school senior.

“No more thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers are fantastic but you have to follow them up with action,” said Kowalszyk.

“It happens too often and you see it on the news, it’s on the news for a week and everyone is talking about it and then unfortunately we forget about it. And things don’t change,” said Bobby O’Brien, Clarence high school senior.

Students say they have a message for Congressman Chris Collins, “We don’t want it to be easier to get any sort of assault weapon,” said Kowalszyk.

Even though the tragedy happened more than a thousand miles a way, students say it still hits close to home.

“I actually know, I have a friend at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who watched her friends be gunned down and I think it’s a very real problem that a lot of schools could have you never know if it could happen to you, where it could happen, when it could happen,” said O’Brien.

“All these kids have a right to get an education without worrying about if they’re going to make it through the day,” said Michele Panzer, Clarence mother.

Students at the rally say this is just the beginning. They don’t plan on stopping until they get some kind of a response from lawmakers.