WNY students rally in Clarence to end gun violence

By Published: Updated:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think a lot of us felt powerless after what happened in Parkland,” said Andy Kowalszyk, Clarence high school senior.

But instead of letting that powerless feeling linger, dozens of high school students here in Western New York are taking a stand.

Students chanted, “Not one more, not one more.”

Students are making their voices heard following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“It’s just heartbreaking and it’s all due to something that we can easily prevent so I think that’s the most painful part of it,” said Elena Lopez, Clarence high school senior.

“No more thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers are fantastic but you have to follow them up with action,” said Kowalszyk.

“It happens too often and you see it on the news, it’s on the news for a week and everyone is talking about it and then unfortunately we forget about it. And things don’t change,” said Bobby O’Brien, Clarence high school senior.

Students say they have a message for Congressman Chris Collins, “We don’t want it to be easier to get any sort of assault weapon,” said Kowalszyk.

Even though the tragedy happened more than a thousand miles a way, students say it still hits close to home.

“I actually know, I have a friend at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who watched her friends be gunned down and I think it’s a very real problem that a lot of schools could have you never know if it could happen to you, where it could happen, when it could happen,” said O’Brien.

“All these kids have a right to get an education without worrying about if they’re going to make it through the day,” said Michele Panzer, Clarence mother.

Students at the rally say this is just the beginning. They don’t plan on stopping until they get some kind of a response from lawmakers.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s