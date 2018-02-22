2018 WNY Boat Show underway through Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The warmer weather has a lot of us thinking spring and boating weather. You can check out dozens of boats on display at the annual Western New York Boat Show. There are more than 100 boats on display, like the Sundancer 350, which is the largest boat there.

“It’s kind of expensive it’s $379,000 for a 35 foot cruiser but look around the price tag kind of fits it,” said Peter Stevens, Marine Trades Association of WNY President.

The ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park will be boating central for the next few days with things like jet skis, fishing boats, pontoon boats and more.

“There are a lot of boats sold here. The dealers have some great deals from the manufacturers, they get different rebates coming in,” said Stevens.

Marine Trades Association President Peter Stevens says now is a great time to buy a boat. Right now pontoon boats are really popular.

“The pontoon boats have really changed the whole market. It’s a place where you can put a whole family on a boat and go out and have a great day,” said Dennis Powers, WNY Boat Show Manager.

Powers says boats are more innovative than ever before, and hold their value much better than they used to in the past.

“A lot of boats are fuel injected today which are just like your car, just turn your keys and it starts up and goes,” said Powers.

After being cooped up for most of the winter people are looking ahead to the start of the boating season.

Whether you want to buy a boat, accessories, or just look at them, “There’s just about everything and anything that you might possibly want to know about boating from insurance to repairs, all those people are here,” said Powers.

People who come check to the WNY Boat Show also have a chance to win free Bills season tickets. The show lasts through Sunday.

For more information go to https://wnyboatshow.com/