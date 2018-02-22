4 threats at Bradford school over 3 days

BRADFORD, Pa. (WIVB) — Police in Bradford, Pennsylvania say there were four incidents involving threats at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School over the course of three days.

On Wednesday, a student was removed from the school grounds after police say a video threatening staff and students was posted to social media.

Police say the student making threats in the video was quickly identified.

Each of the four incidents at the school were separate and unrelated to each other. Police say the people involved in them will be prosecuted.