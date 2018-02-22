Buffalo mayor: state of the city is ‘strong’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivered his 12th State of the City address to a record crowd, Thursday, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Brown told the gathering of 1,700 civic, business, and government leaders the state of the city is “strong”, and he outlined his plans for building up the city and regional economy even further, inviting elected officials from the suburbs.

The mayor touted the billions of state and federal dollars that have poured into Buffalo which has spurred even more private investment. Now the mayor is working on developments, such as the Northland Training Center, which has attracted other projects.

“We are now, from an initial $44 million state workforce training center announcement, up to more than $100 million that will be spent at the Northland Corridor.”

Brown also talked about millions of dollars being spent on affordable housing, and softening the divide between the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the adjacent Fruit Belt.

Public Safety was also an important part of the address, the mayor announcing he has named interim Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood for a permanent appointment subject to confirmation by the Common Council.

The mayor named a number of issues he wants Lockwood to sort out in the Buffalo Police Department, starting with state accreditation.

“The body camera study that we are doing, like looking at Tasers, like coming up with new units. So all of that work is moving forward in a positive and aggressive fashion.”

The mayor also announced next month when thousands of school children, their parents, and teachers protest gun violence in Washington, D.C. as part of National School Walkout, he will be there marching along with them.

As Brown put it, he is trying to protect Buffalo kids, too.