CBS Evening News anchor, WNY native Jeff Glor assists in “State of the City” address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown got a high-profile assist with his “State of the City” address Thursday from an accomplished native son.

Jeff Glor, anchor of the CBS Evening News, appeared in a video which ran before the mayor began his speech.

Glor grew up in Tonawanda and told News 4 Thursday that he was happy to lend a hand here in WNY when the mayor’s office reached out to him.

“Buffalo, this is our time,” Glor said. “Any time I have a chance to talk in positive ways about the place that I grew up in and the place that I love, I’m probably not going to say no.”

Glor has many relatives here in Western New York, including his mother.

