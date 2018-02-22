CBS Evening News anchor, WNY native Jeff Glor assists in “State of the City” address

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown got a high-profile assist with his “State of the City” address Thursday from an accomplished native son.

Jeff Glor, anchor of the CBS Evening News, appeared in a video which ran before the mayor began his speech.

Glor grew up in Tonawanda and told News 4 Thursday that he was happy to lend a hand here in WNY when the mayor’s office reached out to him.

“Buffalo, this is our time,” Glor said. “Any time I have a chance to talk in positive ways about the place that I grew up in and the place that I love, I’m probably not going to say no.”

Glor has many relatives here in Western New York, including his mother.

You can see Jeff Glor on the CBS Evening News each weeknight on Channel 4.

