Community members holding event helping those grieving deaths of homicide victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I love you, Mom,” whispers Nate Boyd to his cell phone screen where a picture of his mother is pulled up.

It has been 31 years since Boyd has been able to tell his mom that; she was killed in December 1986. The homicide happened two days after Christmas; Boyd recalls his brother banging on his door before the sun came up, telling him their mother had been shot and killed in her house.

“It’s still hard to believe but I know it’s reality,” says Boyd who grew up on the East Side. “It’s a hell of a thing but it is even worse when you’ve had someone murdered never found out who did it.”

Nate was 26-years-old at the time his mom was murdered. He says it has impacted him every day for the last three decades.

“You live with this unsolved crime and you’re walking down the streets wondering if the guy who did it is standing next to you.”

To help work through the grieving process, Boyd attends the National Action Network’s annual Homicide to Healing event. This year’s event is taking place March 31st from noon until 2pm at Delaine Warring Church.

“This is our city and we want to do what we can for these families,” said Pastor Charles Walker, the president of NAN.

“People are traumatized and they don’t realize the effects of being traumatized by this event,” said Pastor James Giles from the Buffalo Peacemakers. “It affects them in every part of their life.”

Boyd says he lives each day wondering what his mother would be like if she were alive today and he’s hopeful someday he will find closure following her murder.

“Life goes on and we have to come together to help each other.”