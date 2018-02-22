Erie County Sheriff’s Office adding therapy dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is adding a Therapy K9.

Loki is a 15-month-old chocolate lab owned by Deputy Gordon.

Deputy Gordon

“When Deputy Gordon presented the idea,” Sheriff Timothy Howard said. “I was immediately on board with adding a Therapy K9 to the unit.  There have been many incidents where a therapy dog, with its unconditional love and acceptance, could have been valuable to victims, family members, and to first responders at traumatic events.  There aren’t many things more comforting than the warm welcome and a big kiss from a dog during stressful times, and hopefully, Deputy Gordon and Loki can bring comfort to people involved in a horrible incident.”

The team will leave for a week of training on February 24. Following this, Loki will become a certified therapy dog.

