Four US governors, including Cuomo, join forces on gun safety

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island are forming a coalition of like-minded states on gun control, hoping to make progress where they see the federal government has faltered.

The four Democrats, who include Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced the formation of “States for Gun Safety” on Thursday, about a week after the mass shooting at a Florida high school. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that shooting accelerated their idea to form the coalition, which has been in the works for about a year.

They are creating a cross-state task force that will trace and intercept illegal guns, step up intelligence and information sharing among the participating states and create a regional gun violence research consortium.

They’ll be urging others to join the coalition at this weekend’s National Governors Association meeting.

“Here in New York, we’re proud to be home to the nation’s strongest gun safety law. However, the federal government’s continued inaction on this issue has not only allowed the epidemic of gun violence to spread, but it has actually prevented the laws like the SAFE Act from being fully effective,” Governor Cuomo said. “Rather than wait for the federal government to come to its senses and pass responsible gun safety legislation, New York is joining with New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island to take matters into our own hands. Not only will this groundbreaking partnership take new steps to prevent illegal guns from crossing state lines, but by forming the nation’s first Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, we will be able to better inform policymakers nationwide on how to keep their communities safe.”