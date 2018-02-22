Hidden crime: human trafficking in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Human trafficking is not a new problem in western New York, however it wasn’t until 2006 community advocacy groups received federal funding to help address it.

Since then, funding has almost tripled. There are now more than a dozen groups working to combat this problem locally, with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office leading the charge.

It’s an uphill battle though, because trafficking remains a largely under-reported crime.

News 4 spoke to a trafficking survivor from Hamburg. We’re not identifying her for safety reasons, but for the purpose of our story we’re calling her Sarah.

“I actually met him on Quest. The chatline,” Sarah said of her trafficker.

Like so many trafficking situations, this one started with the promise of love, even security.

After an assault, Sarah said she was lonely, and looking for support in the wrong place.

“I was raped when I was 22 and at that point I didn’t know how to handle. I was very vulnerable and I guess susceptible to charm.”

Within days of meeting him, Sarah was forced into prostitution. If she didn’t meet her daily quota of earning $1,000 a day, there would be trouble.

“I had witnessed him like break one of the other girls’ noses,” she told us.

For years, Sarah lived in fear; controlled and manipulated.

It’s a problem that Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said is all over our area.

In November, he used a 2007 state statute to put trafficker Derek Harris away for 11 years. Harris has no connection to Sarah, however his case was a landmark one.

It was first time the Erie County DA’s Office used that 2007 statute to prosecute; the statute mirrors federal law, which among other things directly connects trafficking and prostitution to drugs.

“This problem of sex trafficking is related to the opioid epidemic,” Flynn said.

Sarah was addicted to crack cocaine.

“As long as I was able to continue getting those drugs it didn’t matter what I did to get it.”

Like many trafficking survivors, she often felt police couldn’t help her.

“It seemed like the police officers would think oh she’s just a drug addict.”

Amy Fleischauer is the Director of Survivor Support for the International Institute of Buffalo. She helps women move forward after a trafficking situation.

“So many survivors that we work with already have long criminal histories because either the survivor was too afraid to say the truth of what happened when they were being arrested, or they were not believed or asked the right questions.”

While Sarah’s trafficker was sentenced to several years in federal prison, she too was given a sentence; record that follows her everywhere.

“I met my trafficker in the summer of 2007 which is also when my charges started to occur.”

She’s got more than 20 of them, ranging from possession to prostitution, disorderly conduct, and DWI; all a result of the work she was manipulated or coerced into doing.

“They’re forced to commit crimes,” Fleischauer explained.

And with a long rap sheet, some never get out of the cycle.

“Survivors will go into rehab and as soon as they get out, they have a long criminal history,” Fleischauer told us.

“When most people in recovery are getting out of rehab, their goals are to find an apartment, to find a job, to go to school. If you have a criminal history you can’t do any of those things. And so what do you do, you go back to your trafficker,” she said.

New York was the first state to enact legislation that allows trafficking survivors to petition to have certain convictions overturned, but Fleischauer feels more need to be done.

A measure in the state assembly would expand current law to strengthen protection for trafficking survivors by widening the type of convictions that can be overturned.

“We just don’t know because it’s such a hidden crime, because traffickers are so skilled at instilling fear,” Fleischauer said of trafficking statistics.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office heads up the Western District of New York Human Trafficking Task Force. According to their data on average, about there’s around 92 potential trafficking investigations a year in our area.

The Task Force helps on average, 78 survivors a year. Of those, 52 percent are adults, 48 percent are minors.

Keep in mind though, these numbers only show us so much; most trafficking cases are not reported, and most victims do not speak up.

“Most people are under the impression that sex trafficking is a situation where you know, they’re foreign born women. The majority are local individuals, born and bred here in western New York,” Flynn said.

Harris’ victims were exploited out of an Amherst motel room.

Sarah, who again, is not connected to the Harris case, was also trafficked in Amherst, out of a hotel near the Boulevard Mall.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, while victims of trafficking come from rural, urban, and suburban areas alike, investigators call major cities Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester “high exploitation hubs.” They told us that’s where most of the business transactions take place.

To protect their ongoing work, the investigator we spoke with asked to remain anonymous. They told us Niagara Falls especially is a high exploitation area due to the large number of tourists there.

“Without the survivors, we have a very difficult time to prove these cases. These cases are very labor intensive,” Flynn explained.

Fleischauer is working with local law enforcement to improve training so that cases depend less on victim testimony.

“It’s a lot to put on traumatized individuals to have them be the only evidence against a trafficker,” she said.

She told us additional training will also ensure trafficking survivors are asked the right questions when they’re arrested, and treated as victims instead of criminals.

Sarah hopes people will learn problem is closer than they realize.

“This isn’t just something that happens in far away countries or in big cities like Las Vegas or Los Angeles, it happens right under your noses.”

News 4 reached out to the chatline Quest for a comment on our story. We have not heard back.

We called the line, and heard over the automated system that Quest assumes no liability for who people meet via its service.