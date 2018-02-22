Judge tosses case of hunter charged with manslaughter

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case of a man charged with killing a woman while illegally hunting has been put on hold.

Thomas Jadlowski, 34, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Rosemary Billquist, 43, in Chautauqua County.

Officials say Jadlowski was hunting shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, when he mistook Billquist for a deer and shot her.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Billquist was walking her dogs behind her home in Sherman at the time.

Jadlowski previously pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and hunting after hours.

His defense attorney appealed to Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley, who threw out the charges against Jadlowski due to a technicality.

Foley says the grand jury should have been presented with the option of charging Jadlowski with the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson told News 4 he will make a decision on whether to re-present the case to a grand jury in the coming days.

Swanson said Judge Foley indicated there was sufficient evidence to support the second-degree manslaughter charge.

Swnason has the option of re-presenting the same charge, lesser charges or appealing the judge’s decision. Swanson said an appeal could take months.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s