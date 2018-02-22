List shows how much state employees got paid last year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A list showing how much state government employees were paid in 2017 has been released by See Through NY.

The list is comprised of people who worked in New York’s executive, legislative or judicial branches at any point during 2017.

At the top is Carlos Pato, the dean of the College of Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He made $746,626.

He and more than 3,500 others were paid more than Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had a $179,000 salary.

The 100 people who made the most money worked for either SUNY or CUNY. UB football coach Lance Leipold made the list with a 2017 salary of $413,992.

MORE | See the complete list here.

