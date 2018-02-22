Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed UB professor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kristofer Gregorek pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in the I-90 crash that killed UB professor Ellen Volpe.

Prosecutors say Gregorek, a truck driver, was going 70 MPH while shopping for a gift on his phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Ellen Volpe in June.

“I just wish my wife was here,” Volpe’s husband, John McIntyre said after the hearing in court. “I miss her very much.”

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, at the time of the crash, Volpe was using a Bluetooth device to speak to McIntyre.

“Nothing is going to repair that memory of his last conversation wit his wife on the phone,” said Flynn. “But hopefully what this does is provide him some closure.”

“Our family has been fortunate to have a lot of support from other family members and friends,” McIntyre said. “People have been very kind and loving to us. We appreciate that very much. Ellen is missed very much.”

John McIntyre

Volpe was an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Nursing. Flynn says she most likely died instantly.

Gregorek remains free until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 28th. Prosecutors say he is facing up to 15 years in prison.

