Mayor Brown nominates Byron Lockwood for Buffalo Police Commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Interim Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has been nominated by Mayor Byron Brown to be the department’s permanent leader.

The decision comes following the recent departure of former commissioner Daniel Derenda. He served in that role for more than seven years before taking a job in the private sector.

Before taking the role as the police department’s interim leader, Lockwood was First Deputy Commissioner. He spent the past 12 years in leadership and has served in the department for more than three decades.