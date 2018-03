BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayor Byron Brown posthumously promoted Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner to Lieutenant Thursday during his State of the City address.

Brown also announced that Lehner’s K-9 Shield has a new partner in the Buffalo Police Department.

The Buffalo Police K-9 Training Facility on Louisiana Street will be named in honor of Lt. Lehner.

Lehner died in a dive training exercise in October.