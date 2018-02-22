Parents, teachers, officers discuss arming educators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the massacre in Florida which left 17 people dead, several people, including lawmakers, are discussing arming educators. Teachers, parents, and law enforcement members all agree something needs to be done now.

“We’re way past the point where we need to do something,” said Sam Radford, the president of the Buffalo Schools District Parent Coordinating Council. “We need to have a sense of urgency.”

Radford has been hearing from parents in the Buffalo Public Schools.

“The last thing you expect when you send your child to school is that they’ll be murdered there and never come home.”

He is opposed to arming teachers and says, from what he’s hearing from parents in the urban district as well.

“You have to live with the security of the security officers and the SROs,” said Radford. “I don’t think teachers need to be a line in the defense.”

“That’s another solution we need to look at,” said Jim Speyer, the assistant chief of police at Cheektowaga.

Asst. Chief Speyer says suburban districts don’t have enough staffing or funding to place school resource officers in every school all day. Ideally, that’s what they’d do but, due to the lack of assets, he’s open to other options, like providing guns to teachers and other educators who are properly trained. He hopes that would deter someone with sinister intentions from coming onto campus.

“If you know you’re going into a location where there is an armed officer, I think you’re going to think twice about it.”