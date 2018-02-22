Police credit woman in Connecticut with saving her sister’s life in WNY

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman in the city of Tonawanda almost died from an overdose. Police say a phone call from a woman in Connecticut helped save the woman’s life.

“She said something’s wrong, she doesn’t sound right, she sounds lethargic,” said Captain Fredric Foels, with City of Tonawanda police.

It was a frantic call from a woman in Connecticut, not the typical call for city of Tonawanda police. But it’s one Captain Fredric Foels says helped save a woman’s life Wednesday.

“She told dispatch that she was talking to her sister who lives in tonawanda, her sister didn’t sound right, something was going on,” said Foels.

Dispatch asked where the sister lived. The woman told them Plymouth Drive. But when the dispatcher asked what house number, the woman said she didn’t know.

“We’re not having very good luck finding the house number. Checking computer records, DMV databases, whatever. Plymouth Drive is not a large street there’s 30 houses on it but still there’s 30 houses that, we didn’t have time to be knocking on 30 doors,” said Foels.

Foels says the woman remembered the name of her sister’s boyfriend. After twenty minutes, dispatch finally tracked down the home on Plymouth Drive — thanks to a parking ticket.

“A parking tag was issued on Plymouth Drive to the boyfriend,” said Foels.

Police say they found a 39-year-old woman in a back room. Officers used Narcan, which was in the house at the time. Once she came to, police say the woman admitted to using heroin.

“At first the officers thought she was deceased that’s how bad it was,” said Foels.

Police say she was taken to the hospital and will recover. Foels says they called the woman in Connecticut back to tell her she helped saved her sister’s life.

“If it wasn’t for that sister making that call and maybe just dismissing it, who knows what could’ve happened,” said Foels.

Foels says one of the responding officers knew how to use Narcan, but he says city of Tonawanda police don’t carry it. He says firefighters there do carry Narcan.