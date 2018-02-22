RIT student and father indicted on murder charges

Kieran Coffey Published: Updated:


CORNING, N.Y. (18 NEWS) — An RIT student and her father have been indicted on murder charges in the death of a Corning woman back in August of 2017.

Lloyd Neurauter, Michele Neurauter’s ex-husband, was indicted on nine counts, including murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and burglary in the first degree.

Michele’s daughter, Karrie Neurauter, was indicted as an accomplice, charged with four counts, including murder in the second degree, and custodial interference in the first degree.

If convicted of the highest charges, Llyod faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Kerrie faces 15 years to life behind bars.

Karrie is being held at the Steuben County jail, and is set to appear in court on Monday, February 26, at 9:30 a.m., while Lloyd is being held in the Brunswick County jail, in New Jersey. He is also scheduled to appear in Steuben County court next Monday, February 26, at 1:30 p.m.

This story was originally posted by WETM, a Nexstar contributing station.

