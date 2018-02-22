Scandella beats buzzer for Sabres win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Sabres snapped their 3-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Thursday night. Marco Scandella scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left in overtime, sending the Sabres to a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Evander Kane, whose days in a Sabres uniform are likely numbered, scored a goal in the second period to give Buffalo a 2-1 advantage.

That would remain the score until 1:25 left in regulation. Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader pulled the Red Wings into a 2-2 tie with his power play goal but the Sabres survived on Scandella’s overtime game-winner.

Goalie Robin Lehner finished with 35 saves.

The Sabres next game is Saturday in Washington.