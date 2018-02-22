Scandella beats buzzer for Sabres win

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Sabres snapped their 3-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Thursday night. Marco Scandella scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left in overtime, sending the Sabres to a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Evander Kane, whose days in a Sabres uniform are likely numbered, scored a goal in the second period to give Buffalo a 2-1 advantage.

That would remain the score until 1:25 left in regulation. Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader pulled the Red Wings into a 2-2 tie with his power play goal but the Sabres survived on Scandella’s overtime game-winner.

Goalie Robin Lehner finished with 35 saves.

The Sabres next game is Saturday in Washington.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s