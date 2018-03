LETCHWORTH, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an investigation, the Wyoming County Sheriff”s office says there is no threat to Letchworth Central School District.

They say the perceived threat, which involved social media, was “reported or rumored in several different ways,” the Sheriff’s office says.

A high school student was identified as the source. The student and their family are cooperating with investigators and school officials.

Additional patrols were at the school district on Thursday morning.