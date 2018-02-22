Single-game Bisons tickets go on sale March 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Single-game tickets for the Buffalo Bisons are going on sale soon.

Fans can start buying tickets at this link on March 10 at 10 a.m.

An online pre-sale will take place at Bisons.com from Wednesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 9.

Currently at Bisons.com, fans can purchase the Superhero 4-Pack for Superhero Night on August 11, and it includes four free opening day tickets if ordered by Sunday.

Here is the Bisons’ promotion schedule:

