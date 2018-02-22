South Koreans call for skaters to be booted from games

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Thousands of South Koreans are calling for two speedskaters to be expelled from the Olympics after they left their slower teammate behind in a race defined by teamwork and walked away as she quietly sobbed at the stadium in one of the most bizarre moments of this year’s Winter Games.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 567,000 people have signed a petition to South Korea’s presidential office calling for skaters Kim Bo-Reum and Park Ji Woo to be expelled from the Olympics.

During the women’s team pursuit quarterfinals on Monday, Kim and Park skated ahead as teammate Noh Seon-yeong fell behind the pack.

Some South Koreans believe Kim and Park were trying to humiliate Noh because there was nothing to be gained by crossing first.