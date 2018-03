NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are asking for your help identifying a woman who they think used counterfeit money.

They provided photos of the suspect. Troopers say she used a fake $100 bill at a gas station in Newstead.

They’re also looking for the car they say she was a passenger in. It’s a dark-colored 2002 to 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a grill and brush guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police at (716) 406-6213.