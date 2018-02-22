Trying out curling in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the final days of the 2018 Winter Olympics, many of us are still enthusiastically cheering for Team USA and still dreaming of trying some of the Olympic sports for ourselves.

Canalside has you covered for a few of those sports, including curling.

MORE | Click here for details about curling opportunities at Canalside.

Whether you’re a first-timer or an old pro, curling is all about teamwork.

At Canalside, up to ten people can take part in a match, working in teams to send a 44 pound stone down the ice, getting as close to the center of the ‘house’ as possible.

Any one can do it, but there is a bit of a learning curve when you’re trying it for the first time, and the crew at Canalside can really help you get going.

Every hour long session on the ice includes all the equipment and lessons from an instructor.

“Honestly, within our hour lesson, we think that the first 15 minutes is the learning portion, and then after that you have about 45 minutes where you can be genuinely competitive with your group,” explained Shoshana Levine, curling manager for Canalside.

Thursday morning, a group from Canalside curling sponsor Chiampou, Travis, Besaw and Kershner came out for a session on the ice. The employees at that public accounting firm picked up the skills pretty quickly, and the competition was heating up. It was a nice break during what’s a very hectic time of year for them at the office.

“It’s just a way to come down and decompress,” said Karen Antonelli, a partner with Chiampou, Travis, Besaw and Kershner. “Whether you’re with friends, co-workers, family, it’s just a really good way to let loose, kind of enjoy some of the winter air.”

“Curling is so much fun,” Levine added. “If you haven’t tried it yet, you better do it.”

The Ice at Canalside has two curling lanes available to reserve during open skate hours.

To learn more about curling at Canalside or to reserve a curling lane, click here.

News 4’s Katie Alexander had the chance to try curling for herself Thursday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.

APP USERS | Click here to enable videos.