PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WIVB) — A western New York native is now an Olympic gold medalist.

Emily Pfalzer and Team U.S.A. Women’s Hockey defeated Canada early Thursday morning to take home gold.

The game went into overtime and a shootout.

The U.S. won 3-2 in the shootout, after a 2-2 tie in regulation.

It’s the first time in 20 years the women’s hockey team has won gold.