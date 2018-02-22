UB releases 2018 football schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Fresh off a six-win, bowl-eligible season, the University at Buffalo football team announced it will kick off the 2018 campaign at home against Delaware State on Sept. 1. The Bulls released their entire 2018 football schedule on Thursday.

 

Date Opponent
Sept. 1 DELAWARE STATE
Sept. 8 at Temple
Sept. 15 EASTERN MICHIGAN*
Sept. 22 at Rutgers
Sept. 29 ARMY WEST POINT
Oct. 6 at Central Michigan*
Oct. 13 AKRON*
Oct. 20 at Toledo*
Oct. 30 MIAMI (OH)*
Nov. 6 KENT STATE*
Nov. 14 at Ohio*
Nov. 23 at Bowling Green*

 *Mid-American Conference Game

