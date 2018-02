NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break in Niagara Falls caused headaches for some people.

News 4 got to the scene on 102 St. around 1 a.m. Thursday as crews were wrapping up repairs.

One viewer told News 4 they were without water since 8:30 p.m.

Crews say everything should be back up and running now.