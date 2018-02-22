Western New York residents voice concerns over National Grid’s proposed rate hike

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Thursday, Western New York residents got the change to voice their concerns about a proposed rate hike by National Grid to the Erie County Legislature.

The utility wants to raise rates as much as 11 percent over the next three years.

If granted, the average customer would see an increase of around $2.25 the first year. Lawmakers say National Grid wants to invest in infrastructure but are troubled by the timing and how it will affect customers.

National Grid’s regional manager pointed out programs like “HEAP” which provide financial assistance to those struggling to pay their bills.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s