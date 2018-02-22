Western New York residents voice concerns over National Grid’s proposed rate hike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Thursday, Western New York residents got the change to voice their concerns about a proposed rate hike by National Grid to the Erie County Legislature.

The utility wants to raise rates as much as 11 percent over the next three years.

If granted, the average customer would see an increase of around $2.25 the first year. Lawmakers say National Grid wants to invest in infrastructure but are troubled by the timing and how it will affect customers.

National Grid’s regional manager pointed out programs like “HEAP” which provide financial assistance to those struggling to pay their bills.