3 indicted following 2016 death of former Bills player

DETROIT (WIVB) — Three people were indicted following the deaths of a former Buffalo Bills player and another man.

In December of 2016, former player Robert Eddins IV and and Ricardo McFarlin were killed with a firearm, the DEA says.

Officials charged the following men with interstate travel with intent to kill, injure or harass; interstate travel in aid of unlawful activity; heroin and cocaine distribution and firearm offenses:

Michael DeAngelo Griffin, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama

Clifton Dennis Epps, 30, of Amory, Mississippi

Mariano Lozoya Garcia, 47, of Brownsville, Texas

The DEA says they went from Alabama to Detroit with the intention of harming Eddins.

“The murders of Eddin and McFarlin is just another example of how violence is intertwined with drug trafficking,” Special Agent Timothy Plancon said. “The DEA will continue to target violent offenders in an effort to make our communities safer and drug free.”