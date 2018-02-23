3 indicted following 2016 death of former Bills player

By Published:

DETROIT (WIVB) — Three people were indicted following the deaths of a former Buffalo Bills player and another man.

In December of 2016, former player Robert Eddins IV and and Ricardo McFarlin were killed with a firearm, the DEA says.

Officials charged the following men with interstate travel with intent to kill, injure or harass; interstate travel in aid of unlawful activity; heroin and cocaine distribution and firearm offenses:

  • Michael DeAngelo Griffin, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama
  • Clifton Dennis Epps, 30, of Amory, Mississippi
  • Mariano Lozoya Garcia, 47, of Brownsville, Texas

The DEA says they went from Alabama to Detroit with the intention of harming Eddins.

“The murders of Eddin and McFarlin is just another example of how violence is intertwined with drug trafficking,” Special Agent Timothy Plancon said. “The DEA will continue to target violent offenders in an effort to make our communities safer and drug free.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s