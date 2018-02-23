A spirited pie-in-the-face to help fight M.S!

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) –– The energetic students of Newfane Middle School capped off their annual Spirit Week Friday by delivering pies in the face to several teachers and their good-natured Principal Tom Adams.

The students have been learning about multiple sclerosis because one of their teachers, Mrs. Roach, and several parents, live with M.S.  During Spirit Week the students have engaged in a number of activities to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. They’ve already raised about $10,000!

Top school fundraisers had the opportunity to push whipped cream ‘pies’ in the faces of their favorite teachers and the teachers all came up smiling.

One Newfane Middle student has two parents living with multiple sclerosis and she told News Four it meant a lot to her to have other students supporting the cause. Her mother said, “It’s amazing. I can’t thank them enough.”

News Four was at Newfane Middle on Friday to record a public service announcement with the students about Walk M.S. on May 5th at Canalside in Buffalo.  Many of the students will be participating in Walk M.S.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system which produces a wide range of symptoms. There is no cure. Western New York has one of the highest rates of M.S. in the country.

To learn more about M.S. visit: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR

 

 

 

 

 

 

