Bradford police investigating reported threat at high school

By Published:

BRADFORD, Pa. (WIVB) — Police in Bradford, Pennsylvania responded to another school-related threat this week.

During the week, police responded to four separate incidents at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School over the course of three days.

On Friday morning, police responded to a reported threat of violence at Bradford Area High School.

The school was put in a “shelter in place” status when the school resource officer was made aware of the threat.

Police and school administrators are investigating the validity of the threat. The school is under normal operation.

