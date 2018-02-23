Buffalo man charged with knifepoint robbery of Amherst store

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Amherst Police arrested a Buffalo man Thursday following an armed robbery at a Main Street electronics store.

The robbery was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday by a clerk at the store, who told police she was robbed by a white male brandishing a large knife.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers began checking the area on foot. One of them was approached by an on-duty Town of Amherst building inspector who was following the call on his portable radio. The inspector said he believed he saw a person matching the description of the suspect duck into a local restaurant. Officers surrounded the establishment and made contact with the person, who was identified as the suspect- Justin Arnold, 29, of Buffalo.

Arnold was charged with first degree robbery, second degree burglary, and first degree possession of a forged instrument for having counterfeit currency.

The knife was recovered nearby after a K-9 search.

Arnold was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.