Buffalo man charged with knifepoint robbery of Amherst store

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Amherst Police arrested a Buffalo man Thursday following an armed robbery at a Main Street electronics store.

The robbery was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday by a clerk at the store, who told police she was robbed by a white male brandishing a large knife.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers began checking the area on foot. One of them was approached by an on-duty Town of Amherst building inspector who was following the call on his portable radio. The inspector said he believed he saw a person matching the description of the suspect duck into a local restaurant. Officers surrounded the establishment and made contact with the person, who was identified as the suspect- Justin Arnold, 29, of Buffalo.

Arnold was charged with first degree robbery, second degree burglary, and first degree possession of a forged instrument for having counterfeit currency.

The knife was recovered nearby after a K-9 search.

Arnold was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

 

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s