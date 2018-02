BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 27 and two-thirds to 33 years in prison following a fatal stabbing.

This past April, Hillard Smith, 47, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s N. Division St. home and attacked her boyfriend, Justin Johnson, 42, with a knife.

Johnson was taken to ECMC, where he died five days later.

Smith was convicted of manslaughter, burglary, assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt. His sentencing took place on Friday morning.